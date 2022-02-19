STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Signal clash? Metal sheath for suburban rail section, Namma Metro to roll above

This is in light of an Indian Institute of Science study that recommended it, so that both transport networks can co-exist at the same location. 

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, a metallic sheath is to be created to shield a portion of the upcoming suburban rail network at Benniganahalli, to avoid any signal clash with the Metro Rail infrastructure constructed just above it. This is in light of an Indian Institute of Science study that recommended it, so that both transport networks can co-exist at the same location. 

According to BMRCL officials, there is apprehension that the elevated KR Puram to Airport line might suffer some signalling issues at Benniganahalli, from the Heelalige-Rajanakunte line (Kanaka Line) of the upcoming suburban rail network that would run one level below it. The two rail networks would overlap for a distance of over 500 metres. 

“We had asked Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Agency (K-RIDE) to get us a No Objection Certificate from a third party agency. Since signalling plays a crucial role in operations of both rail networks, we wanted to be completely confident on this count. K-RIDE roped in IISc to conduct a detailed study and has ruled out any signal interference. However, it recommended a shield for 400m as a matter of abundant caution,” a senior official said. 

BMRCL has given the go-ahead to K-RIDE to create this special infrastructure, he added.  Specifying the technical details, another official said that Metro trains run on 750 volts DC traction, which is supplied using a third rail, while suburban rail would run using 25KV AC traction, and there was apprehension of some electro magnetic interference of the two power supply modes.

“Simulation studies were conducted by IISc, with various options of earthing and varying distances. Possible recommendation for mitigation of EMI have been suggested by them,” the official added. The Metro airport line has a December 2024 deadline.

