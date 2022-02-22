STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL stops night work after residents complain

The 18.2-km ORR Line (Phase 2A) runs from KR Puram to Central Silk Board Line and comprises 13 stations. The tender has been awarded in two packages.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work of Bellandur station going on along Outer Ring Road Line

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) races against time to meet the revised deadline of December 2024 for Metro Phase-II, a section of residents residing along Outer Ring Road Line have asked the agency to stop construction work by 10pm. The noise from construction disturbs their sleep, the residents complained.

The 18.2-km ORR Line (Phase 2A) runs from KR Puram to Central Silk Board Line and comprises 13 stations. The tender has been awarded in two packages. The first runs of 9.8km from Silk Board to Kaadubeesanahalli, awarded at a cost of Rs 785 crore, and the second, awarded at a cost of Rs 623 crore, runs from Kodibisanahalli to KR Puram.  

An individual familiar with the developments told TNIE that residents of HSR Layout and Bellandur area have raised objections to the 24x7 activity going on along this stretch. “Work here is going on under Package One of the ORR Line. They have given written complaints about the issue, and so, late-night work has been stopped.

The noise from piling work is terrible, and the decibel level seems higher due to the absence of vehicular and other noises on the streets,” he said. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez confirmed that work gets stopped in along some stretches during the nights. “Wherever we have received complaints from residents, we have stopped construction. BMRCL understands the impact disturbed sleep could have on the public, particularly senior citizens,” he said.

“The tight deadline given to us for Phase-II lines is making us carry out work throughout the day and night,” Parwez added. The solution would be to take residents’ welfare associations into confidence on the need to carry out the work at night too to meet the deadline, another individual said. A High Court directive in December 2012 banned construction activities in the city between 10pm and 6am, bearing in mind the noise and dust pollution created.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL Bangalore Metro
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp