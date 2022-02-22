BMRCL stops night work after residents complain

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) races against time to meet the revised deadline of December 2024 for Metro Phase-II, a section of residents residing along Outer Ring Road Line have asked the agency to stop construction work by 10pm. The noise from construction disturbs their sleep, the residents complained.

The 18.2-km ORR Line (Phase 2A) runs from KR Puram to Central Silk Board Line and comprises 13 stations. The tender has been awarded in two packages. The first runs of 9.8km from Silk Board to Kaadubeesanahalli, awarded at a cost of Rs 785 crore, and the second, awarded at a cost of Rs 623 crore, runs from Kodibisanahalli to KR Puram.

An individual familiar with the developments told TNIE that residents of HSR Layout and Bellandur area have raised objections to the 24x7 activity going on along this stretch. “Work here is going on under Package One of the ORR Line. They have given written complaints about the issue, and so, late-night work has been stopped.

The noise from piling work is terrible, and the decibel level seems higher due to the absence of vehicular and other noises on the streets,” he said. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez confirmed that work gets stopped in along some stretches during the nights. “Wherever we have received complaints from residents, we have stopped construction. BMRCL understands the impact disturbed sleep could have on the public, particularly senior citizens,” he said.

“The tight deadline given to us for Phase-II lines is making us carry out work throughout the day and night,” Parwez added. The solution would be to take residents’ welfare associations into confidence on the need to carry out the work at night too to meet the deadline, another individual said. A High Court directive in December 2012 banned construction activities in the city between 10pm and 6am, bearing in mind the noise and dust pollution created.