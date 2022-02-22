STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Science Week will keep wonders alive for students and teachers

Also notable is the Quest Fest, where students and teachers can get involved in the first step of the scientific process, observation.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

online classes

Representational Purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage creative thinking in Science and Mathematics for both students and teachers, the Academy Trust, under the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), has collaborated with edtech startup Seed2Sapling Education (S2S) to host ‘Science Week’.

In celebration of National Science Day on February 28, Science Week will feature a host of panel discussions with professors from Indian Institute of Science, IAS and S2S, including Padma Shri awardees Dipankar Chatterji and Pradeep Thalappil, and physicist and ‘Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology’ awardee Umesh Waghmare. The discussions will be held from February 26 to March 6.

Also notable is the Quest Fest, where students and teachers can get involved in the first step of the scientific process, observation. “Most competitions revolve around producing an end product or finished project, but here we encourage participants to focus on the observation aspect of the scientific process, the key aim of the question fest is to encourage teachers and students to keenly observe the world around them and celebrate this activity,” said Dr Mrinal Shah, a microbiologist working for S2S.

In addition, organisers have decided to host a 12-week certificate course for high school teachers to shed light on novel aspects of scientific and mathematical explorations, so this can be reflected in their own classrooms. “Schools are often geared towards examinations, however, we need to grab at least a little portion of the students’ time to give opportunities to be curious and ask questions and wonder.

The key theme of Science Week is the process of introducing skills of science and math so that the enjoyment, curiosity and wonder increase,” said Prof Tirthankar Bhattacharya, chairperson, outreach committee, Academy Trust and a professor at IISc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp