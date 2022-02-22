Transport dept inks MoU for road safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport minister B Sreeramulu and his department officials on Monday signed an MoU with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) with the aim to prevent traffic crashes, to save lives and prevent injuries.

The initiative for the city will include enforcing laws on speeding, drunken driving, compulsory wearing of helmets and seatbelts; government agencies working on designing and building safer roads and efficient transportation systems; engaging in strategic communication to promote safe transport and building public support for road safety; and evaluating high-quality monitoring system data for policy and planning.

Transport officials said the government is committed to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities, and participate in initiatives for achieving that goal. “Through this participatory agreement, government agencies in Bengaluru and technical partners within BIGRS will work together to implement evidence-based interventions to save lives, streets,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, transport department.