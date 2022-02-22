STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport dept inks MoU for road safety

Transport officials said the government is committed to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities, and participate in initiatives for achieving that goal.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

B Sreeramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport minister B Sreeramulu and his department officials on Monday signed an MoU with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) with the aim to prevent traffic crashes, to save lives and prevent injuries.

The initiative for the city will include enforcing laws on speeding, drunken driving, compulsory wearing of helmets and seatbelts; government agencies working on designing and building safer roads and efficient transportation systems; engaging in strategic communication to promote safe transport and building public support for road safety; and evaluating high-quality monitoring system data for policy and planning. 

Transport officials said the government is committed to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities, and participate in initiatives for achieving that goal. “Through this participatory agreement, government agencies in Bengaluru and technical partners within BIGRS will work together to implement evidence-based interventions to save lives, streets,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, transport department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sreeramulu
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp