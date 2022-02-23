STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Covid positive woman delivers 500-gm premature baby, mom, child back home

After fighting for a decade to conceive, during which time she went through multiple miscarriages and 10 rounds of IVF treatment, Rekha Ramesh finally succeeded in getting pregnant.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a high-risk case, a pregnant woman suffering from severe Covid-19 complications was hospitalised, and underwent an emergency C-section at 24 weeks of pregnancy. She delivered an extremely premature baby weighing 500 grams.

After fighting for a decade to conceive, during which time she went through multiple miscarriages and 10 rounds of IVF treatment, Rekha Ramesh finally succeeded in getting pregnant. However, she contracted Covid-19, her health condition deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised in the ICU as her pregnancy was at risk.

“Her lungs were damaged due to the infection so we had to put her on ventilator. We immediately performed a Caesarean delivery, and had to do it fast as we could not expose her to anaesthesia for long. She could not be operated on a flat surface and C-section was performed in the reclining sitting posture,” said Dr Chetana V, Sr Consultant -- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital.

The baby was intubated and shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “The journey was a challenge as the baby faced many complications like severe respiratory distress syndrome, requiring prolonged ventilator support followed by NIV, symptomatic Patent Ductus Arteriosus, feeding intolerance (Early Necrotizing Enterocolitis) requiring total parenteral nutrition. 

The baby also had post-Covid complications (MIS-N) and both eyes were affected with Retinopathy of prematurity, for which laser treatment was performed in the NICU,” said Dr Sudheer K A, Consultant -- Neonatology & Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital.

After 100 days of continuous monitoring in the NICU, the baby’s condition improved and fed by the mother, the baby put on adequate weight and was discharged. Meanwhile, Rekha too remained in the ICU for a few weeks after delivery and gradually improved. After delivery, she was given anti-infection, oxytocin, and fluid rehydration therapy.

“When I was about to become a mother, I was infected with Covid-19. The infection affected my pregnancy which led to giving birth to an extremely premature baby. My baby’s weight was 500 grams when she was born and after 3.5 months she was about 1 kg,” Rekha said. After a three-month follow-up, both mother and infant are in good health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
premature baby COVID 19 Bengaluru
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp