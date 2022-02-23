Bengaluru: Covid positive woman delivers 500-gm premature baby, mom, child back home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a high-risk case, a pregnant woman suffering from severe Covid-19 complications was hospitalised, and underwent an emergency C-section at 24 weeks of pregnancy. She delivered an extremely premature baby weighing 500 grams.

After fighting for a decade to conceive, during which time she went through multiple miscarriages and 10 rounds of IVF treatment, Rekha Ramesh finally succeeded in getting pregnant. However, she contracted Covid-19, her health condition deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised in the ICU as her pregnancy was at risk.

“Her lungs were damaged due to the infection so we had to put her on ventilator. We immediately performed a Caesarean delivery, and had to do it fast as we could not expose her to anaesthesia for long. She could not be operated on a flat surface and C-section was performed in the reclining sitting posture,” said Dr Chetana V, Sr Consultant -- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital.

The baby was intubated and shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “The journey was a challenge as the baby faced many complications like severe respiratory distress syndrome, requiring prolonged ventilator support followed by NIV, symptomatic Patent Ductus Arteriosus, feeding intolerance (Early Necrotizing Enterocolitis) requiring total parenteral nutrition.

The baby also had post-Covid complications (MIS-N) and both eyes were affected with Retinopathy of prematurity, for which laser treatment was performed in the NICU,” said Dr Sudheer K A, Consultant -- Neonatology & Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital.

After 100 days of continuous monitoring in the NICU, the baby’s condition improved and fed by the mother, the baby put on adequate weight and was discharged. Meanwhile, Rekha too remained in the ICU for a few weeks after delivery and gradually improved. After delivery, she was given anti-infection, oxytocin, and fluid rehydration therapy.

“When I was about to become a mother, I was infected with Covid-19. The infection affected my pregnancy which led to giving birth to an extremely premature baby. My baby’s weight was 500 grams when she was born and after 3.5 months she was about 1 kg,” Rekha said. After a three-month follow-up, both mother and infant are in good health.