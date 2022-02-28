STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All that glitters

Wondering about actor Mouni Roy’s wedding jewellery? Here’s where it was custom-made

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are married now. (Photo | Instagram/ arjunbijlani)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar during their marriage ceremony (Photo | Instagram/ arjunbijlani)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Mouni Roy’s wedding with city-based businessman Suraj Nambiar has been the talk of the town in recent times. The Bengali beauty, who looked regal in her South Indian look, picked most of her wedding jewellery from city-based C Krishniah Chetty Jewellers. For the elaborate wedding which happened in three parts, Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Roy was clear about what she wanted in terms of jewellery. It all started with just the wedding ring.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

“When Suraj got in touch with us to help them with the wedding ring, I didn’t know what design they had in mind. So we showed them different diamond shapes and cuts, and she finally picked a three carat princess-cut ring,” says Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director of the brand. She then returned to purchase her wedding jewellery. “She went through a lot of designs and collections in gold and diamonds. She went in for light hand-carved statement pieces,” says Cotha, adding that for the Bengaluru event she teamed her attire with a long necklace, a short necklace, jhumka earrings and gold head ornament.

During the gruhapravesh ceremony, Roy’s look in a red Banarasi saree with a heavily carved choker has been etched in the memory of many. Cotha reveals that the statement choker was an all-gold piece with rubies. “Her only request was that it should be large, so that it would cover her neck,” says Cotha, adding that she went for custom-made jhumkas which matched with the necklace. The pendant on the choker included the figure of a bride and groom, which has a story behind it too.

“The story is about how important the support from family and friends is during a wedding. And it’s this support that helps you go further,” explains Cotha, revealing that the piece weighs under 160 gm. Getting the right jewellery for Roy took around one-and-half months of preparation but Cotha says it was all worth it. “When you see a piece in the store, it looks so easy but the time and effort that goes into it is so much,” says Cotha.

