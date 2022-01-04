STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid war room, BBMP get bed data ready for third wave

Real-time occupancy info will be available
 

Published: 04th January 2022

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases of Covid-19 and Omicron steadily rising in the state, officials from the State War Room and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room are getting together details of hospital beds. The data will include beds available in government and private hospitals in the state, with real-time details of those occupied and vacant.

The system and network which were in place during the second wave, have been restarted. “Learning from the past, where there was a delay in coordination and availability of data, we have already prepared details of beds in private and government hospitals. We are now preparing the list of beds in private and government medical colleges, because the first 50 per cent of beds will be reserved in these areas when cases rise,” the official said.

According to Covid-19 Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS) and war room records, of the 1,800 beds reserved in government and referred hospitals, 45-47 beds are occupied, and the remaining are vacant. “The list of beds fitted with oxygen, ICU and other categories is also being prepared. Meetings with hospital associations have been held.

The inventory of beds prepared during the second wave is being revisited and brushed up. There is no need to panic, as 60-65 per cent of patients admitted to hospital are not doubly vaccinated, and 35-40 per cent have comorbidities and mild symptoms. Since the peak is expected to hit by January-end or February, all preparations and coordinations are being done,” the official added. Officials are also updating details of beds in other districts, to handle patients based on urgency and need.

