Weekend planner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The weekend curfew has officially begun and goes on till Monday 5 am. While things seemed like they were back to normal and everyone had started making weekend plans, the rise in the cases has once again brought back to planning everything at home. So, here are some activities you can do at home and keep yourselves busy.

Go green

Take time to mend the weeds, pot and re-pot those little ones that needed extra care. There are plenty of home remedies you can try to revive the plants. A simple Google search can answer those questions for you.

Diy meal

Recall those recipes you’ve been saving after watching plenty of Instagram reels? Try them out and share it on your social media account – make your friends envious in the process!

Bookmark‘ed’

Bought a book that you haven’t started reading or haven’t been able to finish? Make time for that and perhaps you can even finish the whole book over the weekend. There’s one on the list of things to accomplish this year!

Order In

So what if you can’t dine-in at restaurants? You can do a takeaway order this weekend. If you don’t feel like cooking, order dishes of your choice, put on a good movie and relish the good food. This could also be of help to the restaurateurs who are concerned about sales dropping after the rise in the number of cases.

Sweat it out

Remember that New Year resolution of getting fit? It’s time to get cracking on them. Follow some YouTube tutorials and work those muscles. If nothing else, just walk around the house while watching your favourite show (check out CE’s recommendation in Watch List). Or just turn up the music and get dancing, it makes for a great workout too!

Skilling up

Physical shows may be cancelled but check listing websites that offer online shows and workshops.

Virtual connect

Go back to the digital ways of reconnecting with your friends and family. Also try online games – remember those nights you spent playing Ludo for hours online? That’s a cool idea to revive!

Me-time

Even with all these activities we’ve listed for you, don’t forget to get your ‘me-time’. It could be anything from meditation, having a hot shower or just sitting by yourself for some time to collect your thoughts. Be sure to take care of your mental health as these are tiring times.