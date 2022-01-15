STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narayana Group, fintech firm tie up

Narayana Group of Institutions has introduced fees payment mechanism for their students, which comes with zero-cost EMI.

Published: 15th January 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Narayana Group of Institutions has introduced fees payment mechanism for their students, which comes with zero-cost EMI. The fee financing facility will benefit around 50,000 students who will be able to pay their education fee in zero-cost easy EMIs.

Narayana Group has teamed up with Financepeer – a fee payment solutions provider - which would help parents pay a child’s fee in multiple parts at zero additional cost. Financepeer is also offering free insurance facility to students.

“We have identified the fee payment challenge and partnered with Financepeer to facilitate ease of payment. This has helped a significant number of parents, and we have also seen a spike in admissions,” said Executive Director, Narayana Group of Institutions, Puneet Kothapa. 

