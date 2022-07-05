Water will reach Arkavathy Layout soon

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first step towards providing water and sanitary connections for the Arkavathy Layout proposed by the state government in 2003-2004 has finally been taken. An approval to provide water and sanitary connections for this BDA layout has been received from the Chief Minister’s office last week.

The project would be taken up at a cost of Rs 490 crore, said a top BDA official.

While 8,813 sites were initially planned for the Layout spread across 17 villages in Bengaluru East and Yelahanka villages, a series of redo notifications and litigations have now brought down the number of sites in the Layout to nearly 3,500.

“The proposal was approved by BDA board a few months ago but we got the green signal from the CM office in the last week of June. The task will be entrusted with the BWSSB now.” Arkavathy Layout allottes forum president M Nagaraju welcomed the move. “Many site owners are waiting to construct houses for long. As soon as water is available, they will start the construction,” Nagaraju said.

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda told TNIE, “We will be intimating the BWSSB shortly to go ahead with the project, and will also be depositing one-third of the cost. The rest will be handed over in stages.”



After the pipe laying work is complete, the authority can start the work of asphalting, he added. BWSSB chairman N Jayaram told TNIE they would start calling for tenders as soon as they get an official communication from the BDA.

“It will take another 6 to 8 months to complete the work after the tender is awarded,” he said.