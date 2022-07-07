STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power connection: Now, proposal for self Occupancy Certificate gathers steam

This proposal has gained momentum after Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) said it was not mandatory to provide OC for getting power supply connection.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:56 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After introducing the self assessment scheme for paying property taxes, the urban development department and BBMP are proposing self assessment certification for Occupancy Certificate (OC).This proposal has gained momentum after Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) said it was not mandatory to provide OC for getting power supply connection.

A senior BBMP official told TNIE that the certificate will be made applicable for sites up to 50X80 sqft, where the OC will be issued by an empanelled set of architects, certified by the BBMP and UDD, who will ensure that there are no building violations and the plan sanction does not flout zonal regulations.

“BBMP will later verify the details and the clearance. In case irregularities or anomalies are found, penalty will be imposed and OC will be immediately cancelled,” an official from UDD stated.The civic agency is also keen on including apartments constructed on smaller sites and commercial spaces, from where, an official state most of the violations are noticed.

However, many application from smaller units are pending before the BBMP zonal offices for a long time. “The plan is to place them before the government for approval before the announcement of the assembly elections. In case of larger dimensions, it is mandatory to have an OC adhering to the sanctioned plan,” the UDD official said.

