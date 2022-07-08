STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite WFH, Bengaluru leads in office market

Bengaluru has led the way in absorption of offices and even completion of new office spaces, despite work from home arrangements due to the pandemic, followed by Hyderabad.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has led the way in absorption of offices and even completion of new office spaces, despite work from home arrangements due to the pandemic, followed by Hyderabad. The hybrid work model was seen to be a preferred mode of work, co-working spaces initially used by startups and freelancers are now being used by big companies.

In FY 2021, approximately 30 companies hired 3.6 lakh freshers, out of which India’s top 5 tech companies (TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra) hired 2.3 lakh freshers. This alone translated into the absorption of over 18.5 million sqft of office space in India.

From the worst contraction of 24.5 per cent recorded in the history of the Indian economy in 2020, to GDP growth of 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, inflation reaching double figures and approximately $2.5 billion institutional investment in real estate, the report has highlighted all such trends. Vestian, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), released the report on Thursday. It is based on market trends observed in seven major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and NCR.

Dr Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian, said, “This report aims to provide an insight into the various facets that emerged during the pandemic. It impacted occupier expectations and consequently led to a shift in market dynamics, it is imperative to understand the opportunities presented in the new environment. Newer cogs such as proptech, ESG implementation and policy changes have emerged on the real estate scene and harbour potential to take the sector to the next level.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru work from home
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp