STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

MetroRide e-autos complete 5 lakh rides in Bengaluru

The minimum fare of Rs 10 for the first 1.5km and Rs 5 per km thereafter rarely exceeds Rs 25, as customers are within the 4km range of any Metro station.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

MetroRide autos provide first and last mile connectivity between Metro stations.

MetroRide autos provide first and last mile connectivity between Metro stations.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: MetroRide, the electric auto service which provides first- and last-mile connectivity exclusively for Namma Metro customers for a minimum ferry rate of Rs 10, completed a milestone of 5 lakh rides in Bengaluru. It began operations 18 months ago at Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the Green Line, and is going steady at three other stations.

As a further convenience to passengers, it has proposed booking of Metro tickets along with auto fare on its app, as is presently being trialled with Hyderabad Metro.The app-based service, with 45 e-autos at its disposal, is available for commuters at Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross and Indiranagar stations. Launched just a few months before the pandemic hit the country, these light blue autos transport 1,200 customers per day from Metro stations to pre-fixed points near their homes.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MetroRide Girish Nagpal had a detailed discussion with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez recently. Nagpal told TNIE, “We have proposed integration of the two modes of transport on our app. Topping up Metro cards and payment of auto fare can be done at one go, saving the customer time. It has been received favourably and we will hold talks with the IT department of BMRCL next.”

The minimum fare of Rs 10 for the first 1.5km and Rs 5 per km thereafter rarely exceeds Rs 25, as customers are within the 4km range of any Metro station. “Our average booking per customer stands at Rs 18, and 83 per cent of our bookings is done by repeat customers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MetroRide electric auto bengaluru electric vehicle
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp