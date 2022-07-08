MetroRide e-autos complete 5 lakh rides in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: MetroRide, the electric auto service which provides first- and last-mile connectivity exclusively for Namma Metro customers for a minimum ferry rate of Rs 10, completed a milestone of 5 lakh rides in Bengaluru. It began operations 18 months ago at Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the Green Line, and is going steady at three other stations.

As a further convenience to passengers, it has proposed booking of Metro tickets along with auto fare on its app, as is presently being trialled with Hyderabad Metro.The app-based service, with 45 e-autos at its disposal, is available for commuters at Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross and Indiranagar stations. Launched just a few months before the pandemic hit the country, these light blue autos transport 1,200 customers per day from Metro stations to pre-fixed points near their homes.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MetroRide Girish Nagpal had a detailed discussion with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez recently. Nagpal told TNIE, “We have proposed integration of the two modes of transport on our app. Topping up Metro cards and payment of auto fare can be done at one go, saving the customer time. It has been received favourably and we will hold talks with the IT department of BMRCL next.”

The minimum fare of Rs 10 for the first 1.5km and Rs 5 per km thereafter rarely exceeds Rs 25, as customers are within the 4km range of any Metro station. “Our average booking per customer stands at Rs 18, and 83 per cent of our bookings is done by repeat customers,” he added.