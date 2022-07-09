Food and Festivities

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yusra Mufeed decorates her home with lights and lanterns every Eid-ul- Adha, also known as Bakrid, to make it Instagram worthy and this year is no different. The psychology student loves DIY decor and has been doing it for years now. “I create wall hangings and decorate the living room. This year, the theme is golden and black. My mom would decorate our home all these years, and now I do the prepping up,” Mufeed says. Not just the decor, but desserts make the day special too.

In addition to Sheerqurma, Mufeed prepares exotic desserts like Baklava and Kunafa. “This Eid I am preparing a middle eastern delicacy called Basbousa. I learnt the recipe from YouTube videos and have prepared it twice before Eid,” she says. Just like Mufeed, Mohamed Jami too eagerly looks forward to the festival, as for him he gets to meet his friends and his extended family.

“After our morning prayers and lunch, we head out with sweets to meet our relatives or they come over with the desserts. It is special because it is a celebration of the completion of the Hajj and a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice,” says the IT professional. For Zuhen Hussain, the excitement begins a week ahead of Eid.

“One of the most important traditions we have been following is the exchanging of gifts. The intention is to make it special for each member of the family. About 10 days before Eid, my husband and I make a list of what we should buy for whom, starting from my little one to our grandparents,” says Hussain, a home tutor. Although the process is fun, a lot goes into buying the right gifts. What’s a festival without any retail therapy? Manzoom Fahmi kickstarts the Eid preps with shopping being on top of her list.

“Anarkalis and long suits are back in fashion and almost every store in the city has an impressive variety. I think it looks best in pastel shades and red. My go-to shopping spot is Jayanagar as there are a lot of stores to choose from,” says Fahmi, adding that she is completing the whole look with big jhumkas and bangles. Many non-muslims like Varun Kumar, a teacher, also look forward to the festival, as they love the feel of the festivities. “During Eid, the entire city is lit and joyful. There are also food stalls with a variety of delicacies. My friends who celebrate invite me for lunch. The warmth and joy are incomparable,” says the self proclaimed foodie.