I-Day opening planned for Shivananda Circle steel bridge

BENGALURU: After nearly five years, the much-awaited steel bridge project at Shivananda Circle is all set to open likely on August 15. The project was delayed due to a PIL by locals stating that there was no consultation, and termed it unnecessary. But the Supreme Court dismissed the petition in 2018 and the BBMP’s work was gaining tempo and it is now nearing completion. Speaking to TNSE Chief Engineer for BBMP project Lokesh M said the bridge length was supposes to be more than 550 m and after consultation with IISc experts, it was decided that the length would be 493 m.

The ramp was reduced by to 35 m on both sides of the flyover as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines. “We want to open this flyover by August 15. If rains do not hamper work, then in the next 30 days the project will be completed,” he added. The project was initially commissioned at an estimated cost of Rs 14.48 crore and later it escalated to Rs 22.89 crore. The project now costs 39 crores.

“If the BBMP had to extend the length of the flyover, then we would have gone for more land acquisition which would have escalated the cost further to more than Rs 40 crore,” stated Lokesh. According to BBMP officials, once completed, the project would connect Majest i c , Chalukya Circl e, Malleshwaram and Vidhana Soudha easily without getting stuck at the Shivananda Circle signal.