STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

I-Day opening planned for Shivananda Circle steel bridge

The ramp was reduced by to 35 m on both sides of the flyover as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Work in progress at Shivananda Circle steel bridge which is likely to open on August 15, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

Work in progress at Shivananda Circle steel bridge which is likely to open on August 15, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly five years, the much-awaited steel bridge project at Shivananda Circle is all set to open likely on August 15. The project was delayed due to a PIL by locals stating that there was no consultation, and termed it unnecessary. But the Supreme Court dismissed the petition in 2018 and the BBMP’s work was gaining tempo and it is now nearing completion. Speaking to TNSE Chief Engineer for BBMP project Lokesh M said the bridge length was supposes to be more than 550 m and after consultation with IISc experts, it was decided that the length would be 493 m.

The ramp was reduced by to 35 m on both sides of the flyover as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines. “We want to open this flyover by August 15. If rains do not hamper work, then in the next 30 days the project will be completed,” he added. The project was initially commissioned at an estimated cost of Rs 14.48 crore and later it escalated to Rs 22.89 crore. The project now costs 39 crores.

“If the BBMP had to extend the length of the flyover, then we would have gone for more land acquisition which would have escalated the cost further to more than Rs 40 crore,” stated Lokesh. According to BBMP officials, once completed, the project would connect Majest i c , Chalukya Circl e, Malleshwaram and Vidhana Soudha easily without getting stuck at the Shivananda Circle signal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shivananda circle bengaluru
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp