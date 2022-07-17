Residents await rail underbridge to battle traffic 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven years ago, the Railway Board approved the construction of a road underbridge (RUB) between the railway stations in Yesvantpur and Malleswaram to eliminate the railway level crossing (LC) gate at Milk Colony Road. However, there is no clarity either from the BBMP nor railways on when it would materialise. Every time a train passes, there are long queues on both sides of the gate.

Originally planned as a road overbridge (ROB) 12 years ago, it was later converted into an RUB as it would ensure less land acquisition. The project was approved by the Railway Board in 2014-2015 on a 50:50 cost sharing basis with the state government. The main bridge would be built by the constructions department of the South Western Railway Zone while construction of the approach roads would be BBMP’s responsibility.

Priti Rajesh, a resident of Brigade Gateway residential complex nearby, told TNSE was miffed about the serpentine queues on either side of the gate during peak morning and evening hours. “There are two schools here and a hospital. It is really annoying to watch ambulances getting stuck in front of the gate. LC gate was meant to be eliminated years ago but there is no progress,” she said.Retired bank official CR Venkatesh, who resides nearby, said, “It is a 15-minute wait. When two trains pass within a short span, it is more than 20 minutes.”

A top official from the construction department said that BBMP has to ready the general alignment plan. “A joint meeting was held by both departments in February this year. The general arrangement drawing needs to be approved by both BBMP and the Railways before the project can move forward,” he said.

BBMP Chief Engineer, Road Infrastructure, Prahlad Rao had a different version. He said, “Railways has conducted a technical feasibility study here and submitted the report to its headquarters in Hubballi for approval which needs to come first,” he said. MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who had inspected the area in December 2021 and promised remedial steps, did not respond to repeated calls from TNSE.

BENGALURU: Seven years ago, the Railway Board approved the construction of a road underbridge (RUB) between the railway stations in Yesvantpur and Malleswaram to eliminate the railway level crossing (LC) gate at Milk Colony Road. However, there is no clarity either from the BBMP nor railways on when it would materialise. Every time a train passes, there are long queues on both sides of the gate. Originally planned as a road overbridge (ROB) 12 years ago, it was later converted into an RUB as it would ensure less land acquisition. The project was approved by the Railway Board in 2014-2015 on a 50:50 cost sharing basis with the state government. The main bridge would be built by the constructions department of the South Western Railway Zone while construction of the approach roads would be BBMP’s responsibility. Priti Rajesh, a resident of Brigade Gateway residential complex nearby, told TNSE was miffed about the serpentine queues on either side of the gate during peak morning and evening hours. “There are two schools here and a hospital. It is really annoying to watch ambulances getting stuck in front of the gate. LC gate was meant to be eliminated years ago but there is no progress,” she said.Retired bank official CR Venkatesh, who resides nearby, said, “It is a 15-minute wait. When two trains pass within a short span, it is more than 20 minutes.” A top official from the construction department said that BBMP has to ready the general alignment plan. “A joint meeting was held by both departments in February this year. The general arrangement drawing needs to be approved by both BBMP and the Railways before the project can move forward,” he said. BBMP Chief Engineer, Road Infrastructure, Prahlad Rao had a different version. He said, “Railways has conducted a technical feasibility study here and submitted the report to its headquarters in Hubballi for approval which needs to come first,” he said. MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who had inspected the area in December 2021 and promised remedial steps, did not respond to repeated calls from TNSE.