KSRTC introduces Bengaluru-Jog Falls package

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be introducing a new package tour from Bengaluru to Jog Falls via Shivamogga and Sagara with non-AC sleeper service on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays) from this Friday. The bus will depart from Bengaluru at 10.30 pm and will return at 5 am the day after. The ticket fare for an adult is Rs 2,300, while children aged 6-12 will be charged Rs 2,100. (Itinerary: Bengaluru to Sagara - 22:30-05:30; Refreshment at a hotel - 05:30-07:00; Breakfast - 07:00-07:15; Sagara to Varadahalli - 07:15-07:30; Varadahalli to Varadamoola - 08:30-09:00; Varadamoola to Ikkeri - 09:15-09:30; Ikkeri to Keladi - 10:30-11:00; Keladi to Sagara - 12:00-12:30; Lunch - 12:45-13:15; Sagara to Jog Falls - 13:30-14:15; Jog Falls to Sagara - 18:15-19:00; Shopping time - 19:00-20:00; Dinner - 20:30-20:45; Sagara to Bengaluru - 22:00-05:00).