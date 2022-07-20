State of art

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How many times have you been keen to attend a show but have had to forego it due to unavoidable reasons? With Bangalore International Centre’s (BIC) attempt of employing metaverse, you may just be able to watch programmes from anywhere. After live telecasts and the circulation of recorded sessions, metaverse is the future of technology, says V Ravichandar, honorary director, BIC. “The goal is to make the digital experience richer and more engrossing than it already is.

The basic building block of this initiative is a 3D virtual walkthrough of the actual building, and not a structure developed with computer graphics,” he says. While the live telecast makes for a passive watch, metaverse uses augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to provide an interactive digital environment, which mimics a reallife experience. For events that are held at full capacity, BIC has also introduced a ‘simulcast’, in which the event will be screened in other rooms on the premises, which will help accommodate a larger audience.

“We have always been ahead with technology, from the nature of our website and social media to the technology used within the space. This is a move in that direction,” he adds. Metaverse will enable an artist to host an exhibition digitally in the building. The artist can interact with the audience in the same way as they would in the real world. “Although there is some distance to go before we call it a true metaverse, this version helps you watch and enjoy the telecasted events.

In the next iteration, which will be made available in a few months, interactions with speakers will be enabled and the attendees can participate using login credentials like email ID or mobile number,” Ravichandar says. With metaverse being the future, Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director and choreographer, Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, looks forward to this move. “This will help us plan our performances better.

While performing in collaboration, we can share images and let them know about their positions, spaces and places available at the venue,” says Palazhy. Recently, the dance troupe’s opening performance started from the rooftop at BIC, followed by a performance on the staircase, then in the foyer and finally, in the auditorium. “One can animate the entire venue by carefully using the architectural features of the building,” says Palazhy.

Agrees classical musician Manasi Prasad. “Although no experience can beat the joy of being physically present at a concert, the metaverse is indeed a step ahead. It will not only serve as an extension and help artistes expand their audience, but will also be a means of planning the stage setup with a 3D view of the place,” says Prasad, director, Indian Music Experience Museum.

