Home Cities Bengaluru

PM road mess-up: Two engineers suspended

The probe reportedly revealed that the bitumen, which was supposed to be 40 mm, was only 30 mm.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru’s potholes are a blot in the city’s global image as a IT hub | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing flak for shoddy road works in Kengeri and Jnanabharathi areas, carried out before Prime Minister’s visit to Bengaluru last month, the BBMP has suspended two engineers -- Assistant Executive Engineer HJ Ravi and Assistant Engineer I K Vishwas. Ravi is due for retirement in August.

Officials said a probe was taken up following the direction of the Chief Minister as the issue had put his administration on the defensive after photos and videos of caved-in roads and peeling of tar went viral.
Last month, the BBMP Road Infrastructure Department, going by media reports, served notice to Executive Engineer M T Balaji, Ravi and Vishwas seeking their explanation. Besides, a penalty of Rs 3 lakh was imposed on contractor Ramesh. The probe reportedly revealed that the bitumen, which was supposed to be 40 mm, was only 30 mm.

S Sudarshan, general secretary, KHB Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha, who had brought the shoddy work to public notice, said the suspended officials are scapegoats and alleged that the contractor, who executed the project, has fled abroad fearing arrest.

“The project was sanctioned by Road Infrastructure Chief Engineer B S Prahalad and the bill book was maintained by Executive Engineer M T Balaji. To save these two people, the most vulnerable ones have been targeted,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru pothole
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp