Man caught for entering Bengaluru airport terminal illegally

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hotel employee who entered the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) premises illegally on Monday was held by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel and handed over to police. He had on his person an expired entry pass.

According to a top source, the Airport Entry Pass (AEP) is an important ID document provided to the hundreds of staffers employed at the airport and different airlines as well as those employed in numerous jobs inside including housekeeping to facilitate easy access for them inside airport. It is provided only after extensive checks.

The source said, “The individual had come to see off some person inside the airport using this pass. He is an employee of Hotel Mariott. On checking his credentials at the gate, security personnel found that the pass had expired. It is completely illegal to enter a highly secure area like the airport like this as it poses a security risk.” He was handed over immediately to the airport police to initiate action against him. Airport police could not be reached despite numerous attempts.

BENGALURU: A hotel employee who entered the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) premises illegally on Monday was held by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel and handed over to police. He had on his person an expired entry pass. According to a top source, the Airport Entry Pass (AEP) is an important ID document provided to the hundreds of staffers employed at the airport and different airlines as well as those employed in numerous jobs inside including housekeeping to facilitate easy access for them inside airport. It is provided only after extensive checks. The source said, “The individual had come to see off some person inside the airport using this pass. He is an employee of Hotel Mariott. On checking his credentials at the gate, security personnel found that the pass had expired. It is completely illegal to enter a highly secure area like the airport like this as it poses a security risk.” He was handed over immediately to the airport police to initiate action against him. Airport police could not be reached despite numerous attempts.