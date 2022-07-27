Home Cities Bengaluru

Man caught for entering Bengaluru airport terminal illegally

He had on his person an expired entry pass.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hotel employee who  entered the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) premises illegally  on Monday was held by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel  and handed over to police. He had on his person an expired entry pass.

According to a top source, the  Airport Entry Pass (AEP) is an important ID document provided to the  hundreds of staffers employed at the airport and different airlines as  well as those employed in numerous jobs inside including housekeeping to  facilitate easy access for them inside airport. It is provided only after extensive checks. 

The source said, “The  individual had come to see off some person inside the airport using this  pass. He is an employee of Hotel Mariott. On checking his credentials  at the gate, security personnel found that the pass had expired. It is  completely illegal to enter a highly secure area like the airport like  this as it poses a security risk.” He was handed over  immediately to the airport police to initiate action against him.  Airport police could not be reached despite numerous attempts.

