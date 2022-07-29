Soon, techies can walk from ITPL Metro station to office

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of staffers working at firms dotting the International Tech Park Bangalore (IT PB) campus in Whitefield will now have a major incentive to use the Namma Metro for commuting. The Bmrcl has given the nod for a walkway from the IT PL (old name) station to the sprawling campus, said multiple sources. The elevated station on the 15-km Baiyappanahalli- Whitefield Line will provide direct connectivity from the concourse area to the entrance of the campus, which is gearing up for launch by year-end, said a source.

“The FOB to be built by ITPB will be 100 m, but will offer the much-needed convenience for staffers,” he said. An MoU between BMRCL and ITPB will be signed shortly, another source said. While the Sampige Road Mantri Mall station of phase-I has already established direct access to the mall from the Metro station, a 350-m walkway has been readied from the Infosys Konapanna Agrahara (earlier known as Electronic City-2) station on the RV Road- Bommasandra Line to the Infosys Limited campus nearby.

BMRCL was open to provide direct connectivity to residential or commercial establishments , he added. “Near the Bellandur Metro station is the RMZ Ecospace Business Park, near Kadubeesanahalli station is Embassy Tech Village and near the Kodibeesenahalli station are Salarpuria Eminence and Prestige Tech Park,” a source pointed out.

Similarly the Bagmane Tech Park is near DRD O while the NCC Resi Tower is near Saraswathi Nagar. BMRCL MD conducted an inspection of the line on Monday. “BMRCL was looking at conducting trial runs between KR Puram and Whitefield in September, and from K R Puram and Baiyappanahalli in November,” an official said.

