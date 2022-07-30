E-checking of tickets begins on four train pairs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major step towards digitalisation was taken in the Bengaluru Railway Division last fortnight when ticket-checking staff of three pairs of trains, running between Bengaluru and Chennai, and one pair to New Delhi began using the Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) for checks on board.

The terminals were deployed by staff on four major trains departing from the City -- Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express, KSR Bengaluru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express, Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Superfast Express and the Yesvantpur-Delhi Duronto Express. The HHTs were used in the return direction too of all the trains..

A top railway official said a proposal has been sent to the Division headquarters in Hubballi seeking consent to add eight more pairs of trains under the digital chart system. “The switchover to the environment-friendly move of electronic checking will benefit passengers as it ensures instant allotment of vacant berths as well as create transparency in berth allotment,” said a top official.

While the digital chart was launched on July 25 inside the Shatabdi, it was used by TTEs in the Superfast Express and La­lbagh Express from July 18 and in Duronto Express from July 16. At present, half of the sta­ff in commercial departme­nt have been trained in using these terminals, another official said.

16 trains to arrive, depart from Sir MV Terminal from Aug 10

In a big move to decongest the Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to shift eight pairs of trains to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVB). Trains running between Bengaluru and Assam, Kolkata and Bihar are among them. The move will come into effect from August 10, an official release read

The following trains arriving and departing at Yesvantpur will be shifted

Daily train between Howrah and Yesvantpur (train no. 12863) from August 10 and its pair from August 12

Weekly train no. 22863 to terminate at SMVB from August 15 and train number 22864 will depart from the newly launched terminal from August 17

Five-day a week (except Monday and Thursday) train between the two stations. Train no. 12245 will terminate at SMVB from August 10 and train no. 12246 (five days a week except Wednesday and Sunday) will start from August 12

Pataliputra-Yesvantpur (train no. 22351) from August 12 and its return train from August 15

Kamakhya-Yesvantpur weekly express (train no. 12252) from August 10 and its pair (train no. 12251) from August 13

Yesvantpur- Bhagalpur weekly (train no. 12253) from August 13 and Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur weekly (12254) from August 17

Cantonment trains

Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment tri-weekly (train no. 12510) from August 14 and its return train from August 17

Agartala-Bengaluru Cantonment (train no 12503) from August 13 and Bengaluru Cantonment-Agartala (train no. 12504) from August 16

Pataliputra-Yesvantpur (train no. 22351) from August 12 and its return train from August 15

