STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Unhappy with Namma Metro? Air grievances on new website

In its new website, launched on Tuesday evening, Namma Metro has the ‘grievances’ section for commuters.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as former top cop-turned-politician Bhaskar Rao was suggesting to Namma Metro commuters last week to form a welfare association on the lines of Railways to air their grievances, it seems the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd had planned such a facility sometime back. In its new website, launched on Tuesday evening, Namma Metro has the ‘grievances’ section for commuters.

General Manager, IT, Social and Environmental Issues, Divya Hosur, told TNIE, “We had our soft roll-out of the website today and it has numerous commuter-friendly features.  This is just the first phase and will improve it in the next phase. It features the first and last train from each station and the fare between stations. The next phase that will come up in 3 to 4 months will also give information on first and last mile connectivity to stations.” 

The website, www.bmrc.co.in, is in both Kannada and English.
On the grievances section, Hosur said, “We had prepared the website in January, but were adding new aspects. In this system, the grievance filed by an individual will directly go to three levels instantly, the specific site engineer, the chief engineer and the executive director/general manager of the project or area. This will ensure problems are addressed speedily and every grievance is given importance.”

The project has been built in-house with only design support taken from outside, Hosur added. “The technology used is React js, webapi.net, ms sql,” she said. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “The website is in its trial run phase. Creative and positive suggestions are welcome from people to give it a final shape.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp