Unhappy with Namma Metro? Air grievances on new website

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as former top cop-turned-politician Bhaskar Rao was suggesting to Namma Metro commuters last week to form a welfare association on the lines of Railways to air their grievances, it seems the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd had planned such a facility sometime back. In its new website, launched on Tuesday evening, Namma Metro has the ‘grievances’ section for commuters.

General Manager, IT, Social and Environmental Issues, Divya Hosur, told TNIE, “We had our soft roll-out of the website today and it has numerous commuter-friendly features. This is just the first phase and will improve it in the next phase. It features the first and last train from each station and the fare between stations. The next phase that will come up in 3 to 4 months will also give information on first and last mile connectivity to stations.”

The website, www.bmrc.co.in, is in both Kannada and English.

On the grievances section, Hosur said, “We had prepared the website in January, but were adding new aspects. In this system, the grievance filed by an individual will directly go to three levels instantly, the specific site engineer, the chief engineer and the executive director/general manager of the project or area. This will ensure problems are addressed speedily and every grievance is given importance.”

The project has been built in-house with only design support taken from outside, Hosur added. “The technology used is React js, webapi.net, ms sql,” she said. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “The website is in its trial run phase. Creative and positive suggestions are welcome from people to give it a final shape.”