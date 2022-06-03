STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legislative Petitions Committee visits Bengaluru Development Authority's KG Layout

The team headed by Chandrashekhar Mamani inspected the status of ongoing works and also heard the grievances of site owners who had submitted petitions to the Committee. 

Published: 03rd June 2022

One of the sites at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout awaiting infrastructure.

One of the sites at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout awaiting infrastructure. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The meeting of the Legislative Petitions Committee to take stock of the ongoing works at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) finally happened on Thursday. It was to take place on May 26 but got cancelled.

The team headed by Chandrashekhar Mamani inspected the status of ongoing works and also heard the grievances of site owners who had submitted petitions to the Committee. Top BDA officials were present.
BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda told TNIE that issues pertaining to water, electricity and drainage would be sorted within the next two months. "The BDA Board has okayed the payment of over Rs 50 crore to BESCOM to facilitate power supply. We have also decided to dig borewells and supply water immediately to those who have started constructing houses here."

The first phase of payment of funds to contractors has been approved and it will be handed over, he added. The Third Party audit of the quality of work would be carried out simultaneously here along with other works, he added.

Dr Padma Prasad of the NPKL Progressive Front in a statement said, "Five years after paying full amount and the registration process completed, infrastructure with end to end connectivity is not in place. BDA should compensate the registered owners for the delay in project completion. Owners are losing lakhs by way of interest and inflation."
 

