11 High-rises near Jakkur aerodrome get notice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 11 high-rise buildings on Friday got notices from Government Flying Training School, Jakkur Aerodrome, in Yelahanka, over safety issues. The school said the highrise building pose a risk to flights, and allege that no NOCs were obtained from the institution by the building owners. It is alleged that the bui lders violated BBMP rules and repor tedly al tered building plans, and put up extra floors. DS Max Apartment, Century Real Estate Holdings, Legacy Global Project Private Limited, SNR Orchid Gardenia Apartment, Hoysala Project Private and other buildings lying in the 5-km radius of Yelahanka Airforce zone were reportedly given notices. Though the training school was given permission in 2015, many high-rise apartments came up here as early as 2002.

Concerned residents are now contemplating approaching Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to s eek hi s intervention. Special Commissioner, BBMP Revenue Department, RL Deepak confirmed this. “Since the projects have come up in the developmental zone (flying area), steps are being taken,” he said, adding that for the safety of flights, a 5-km radius area will be certified as ‘no flying zone’ and buildings will not be allowed to rise a bove the permitted height. While 11 buildings have been given notices, there is no reply yet.