Linking Bangalore Metro line to TN, in initial stage: BMRCL MD

BENGALURU: Talks on linking the RV Road-Bommasandra Line up to Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is at a nascent stage, and Tamil Nadu has been asked to undertake a feasibility study to explore the possibility of an extension of the Electronic City Metro station up to Hosur, said BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Parwez said the Karnataka government has not given any approval for the same. “The MP from Krishnagiri had mooted the proposal. And the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) too had sent us a communication in this request. It is in a very preliminary stage and the state government has not given any approval for the line,” he said. Tamil Nadu needs to complete the study and submit the report to BMRCL after assessing its feasibility. “Details on who will fund the project, the specific model of Metro that can be put in place are among aspects that need to be explored,” he added.

During a meeting of all Metro MDs in Pune on January 22, 2021, the Secretary of MoHUA had asked BMRCL to explore the possibility of Metro Neo connectivity in this segment. Metro Neo will have electric bus coaches with rubber tyres which are lighter and smaller than conventional Metro coaches. It will run on elevated roads and draw power from an overhead electric wire similar to railways.

The 19-km RV Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach-5) line of BMRCL’s Phase-II is set for launch next year.

Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chellakumar had claimed to newspersons in his constituency on Wednesday that Karnataka has given the nod for a 20.5-km line from Bommasandra to Hosur. He said that thousands of people in Hosur, who commute regularly to Bengaluru for work, stand to benefit if this line is launched.

A communication from the BMRCL MD to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 23 cited the request of Krishnagiri MP for extending Metro rail services from Bommasandra to Hosur.

The letter said,”Hosur in Tamil Nadu is around 20.5 km away from Bommasandra Metro terminal. Out of this additional length, 11.7 km falls within Karnataka and the balance of 8.8 km is in Tamil Nadu.”

The corridor, if implemented, will travel between two states. “Hence, it requires much co-ordination between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with sharing of the project cost and monetary support during operations for the public transport system connecting these two points.”State Urban Department officials did not respond to numerous calls in this connection.