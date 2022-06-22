Ikea to open largest store in Bengaluru on Wednesday, invest Rs 3,000 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea will open its 4.60 lakh sqft store, the largest in India, at Nagasandra, Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 22. The large-format store will employ about 1,000 people -- 72 per cent local employees and 20 per cent hired from the local neighbourhood. “Most of our hirings happened online. We also sent co-workers to existing Ikea facilities in Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad to get familiar with the brand,” said Parineeta Cecil Lakra, Ikea’s Country People & Culture Manager.

She added that about 48 per cent of total employees are women. They have also taken up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly and installation services.

Ikea, which features over 7,000 products, has also planned a Rs 3,000 crore investment in Karnataka, and is expecting over 5 million visitors this year. Customers now can buy some of its iconic products such as BILLY Bookcase, FRAGRIK Mugs and GAMMALBYN sofa, among others, at its store.

The brand, which already has 1.8 lakh customers in Bengaluru, also plans to launch its first city-centre store in the city next year. Currently, it plans to have stores in Gurugram and Noida. Ikea has employed over 3,000 people across India, and it wants to take this to 10,000 in future. Talking about Bengaluru customers, Parineeta said one of the unique features of Bengaluru is the utlisation of balconies unlike Mumbai.

On weekdays, the store expects a footfall of over 10,000, and double the number on weekends. At present, 30 per cent of its customers buy products online, and it plans to increase local sourcing, which is at 27 per cent now, in the coming years. The brand also works with five suppliers in Karnataka.

HOP OFF AT NAGASANDRA METRO STATION

Ikea, which is conveniently connected to the Nagasandra Metro Station, also houses a 1,000-seater restaurant. It offers 1,500 parking spaces and has the largest play area for children. Though known for its ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) products, it also offers delivery and assembly services as per customers’ preferences for a price. “There is a whole range of solutions -- dining tables to sofas -- according to the budget of customers,” said Parineeta.