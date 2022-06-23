STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Real picture 

Here in Bengaluru to attend a wedding, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana gets candid about his married life, his love for the city, his brother Ayushmann Khurrana, and much more  
 

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: He’s fun, he’s young, he’s talented, he’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s little brother — Aparshakti Khurana is all this and more. Having made a name for himself as a Bollywood actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer and TV host, Khurana is always ready to add more feathers to his cap. Here in Bengaluru to attend a friend’s wedding, he tells CE that it’s the first time he and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana, are leaving town without their baby girl.

“Aakriti and I have been married seven years before our baby came along. This wedding felt like a great opportunity for us to feel like newly-weds again,” he explains, adding that their daughter is staying back with her grandparents for a week. “My wife and I both have common friends and this couple decided to do a destination wedding in Bengaluru. Not sure why they did but we jumped at the occasion and we can’t wait to celebrate with our friends after so long,” he adds. The couple is looking forward to a London trip soon after this too. “At this point, I think we have to do everything to keep the romance alive,” he laughs.

This is Khurana’s third time in Bengaluru. “Fourth, if you want to consider when I was at Bengaluru airport last month to catch a connecting flight,” he laughs. “I love this city but I actually haven’t had the opportunity to really check it out. I came here for corporate shows and the first time I visited, I was taken to a place that served the best coffee and pastries — I can’t recall its name,” he exclaims.

Having been part of several commercially successful films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, he’ll soon be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video. “The dubbing for that is going on now. I’m also part of another thriller film called Berlin with Ishwak Singh and another one called Dhokha produced by T-Series,” Khurana says.

His brother Ayushmann, on the other hand, has been producing some critically-acclaimed works like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Andhadhun. When do we get to see the brothers work together? “Hopefully, one day! He’s doing a great job with every project and I’m really happy for him. But in order for us to work together, we need a story that works for both of us,” he says.

So, what have the brothers learnt from each other? Khurana junior says, “To be patient because of him and he’s learnt to play sports from me,” he says, a proud grin on his face.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp