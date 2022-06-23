Real picture 

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: He’s fun, he’s young, he’s talented, he’s Ayushmann Khurrana’s little brother — Aparshakti Khurana is all this and more. Having made a name for himself as a Bollywood actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer and TV host, Khurana is always ready to add more feathers to his cap. Here in Bengaluru to attend a friend’s wedding, he tells CE that it’s the first time he and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja Khurana, are leaving town without their baby girl.

“Aakriti and I have been married seven years before our baby came along. This wedding felt like a great opportunity for us to feel like newly-weds again,” he explains, adding that their daughter is staying back with her grandparents for a week. “My wife and I both have common friends and this couple decided to do a destination wedding in Bengaluru. Not sure why they did but we jumped at the occasion and we can’t wait to celebrate with our friends after so long,” he adds. The couple is looking forward to a London trip soon after this too. “At this point, I think we have to do everything to keep the romance alive,” he laughs.

This is Khurana’s third time in Bengaluru. “Fourth, if you want to consider when I was at Bengaluru airport last month to catch a connecting flight,” he laughs. “I love this city but I actually haven’t had the opportunity to really check it out. I came here for corporate shows and the first time I visited, I was taken to a place that served the best coffee and pastries — I can’t recall its name,” he exclaims.

Having been part of several commercially successful films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, he’ll soon be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video. “The dubbing for that is going on now. I’m also part of another thriller film called Berlin with Ishwak Singh and another one called Dhokha produced by T-Series,” Khurana says.

His brother Ayushmann, on the other hand, has been producing some critically-acclaimed works like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Andhadhun. When do we get to see the brothers work together? “Hopefully, one day! He’s doing a great job with every project and I’m really happy for him. But in order for us to work together, we need a story that works for both of us,” he says.

So, what have the brothers learnt from each other? Khurana junior says, “To be patient because of him and he’s learnt to play sports from me,” he says, a proud grin on his face.