Three held for misusing SIMs, bank info of tribals

BENGALURU: Three conmen, including two African nationals, who sourced SIM cards and bank account details of tribals in the North East regions of the country, to be used for fraudulent activities, were arrested by CEN police of North East police in Bengaluru.

Of the three accused, one was from Tripura and he would approach tribals and give them a paltry sum to give him their SIM cards and bank account details. He then couriered them to the two Africans living in Yelahanka. The tribals were unaware of the dangers of giving their SIM cards and bank details.

Criminal cases being registered against the three accused were landing the tribals in trouble, as they had used their Aadhaar cards to buy the SIM cards or to open bank accounts. The hi-tech racket was busted by CEN police.

The African nationals, Fasoyin Avaloho Adeyenka (32) and Adbe Ange Alfred Adoni (23), were arrested after police learnt that they were overstaying in the city without valid visas and passports. During interrogation, officers learnt that the duo was using SIM cards and bank accounts issued in Tripura.

Their confession led to the arrest of Monikumar Kaipeng (23) from Agartala in Tripura. He was assisting the African nationals to get the tribals’ SIM cards and bank accounts. “The two African nationals were cheating people through job scam, lottery scam, fake gift scam and fake loan scam.

They would give the account details of the tribals, and when the victims sent money, they would transfer it to their own accounts through net banking,” said an officer. SIM cards, four bank account details, debit cards and three mobile phones were recovered from the accused. The two foreigners were arrested under the Foreigners Act of 1946, Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.