A fruitful match

There is a right way to eat fruits and it is by finding the perfect mix. Dietitian Preethi Rahul gives us a list of combinations

Published: 30th June 2022 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sandhya Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media’s chokehold over us netizens is fascinating and alarming, especially in the pandemic era where fitness has become an acute priority. And in an attempt to achieve this, curating an enriching diet with a combination of fruits and veggies seems to be the ideal resort.

However, puritans of health believe that some combination of fruits can hamper one’s digestive system, some others seem to refute the claim. Preethi Rahul, a registered dietitian, offers, “Every fruit has a different rate of digestion and absorption in the body, and mixing them can cause multiple problems in the digestive system such as bloating, nausea etc.”

While she maintains that combining fruits which fall under similar categories is good for the body, she insists on being aware of what to eat and how to pair. “Ideally, it is good to have two different fruits a day. Knowing what to pair with what and when to consume it is key.

It’s always better to have fruits in between meals or as a snack and not as a dessert right after a meal as it increases blood glucose levels,” she informs. Offering some fruit wisdom to the less-initiated, Rahul shares a curated list of dos and dont’s while combining fruits. 

