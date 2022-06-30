Leading forward

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the world of education, Abraham Ebenezer is a familiar name. Now, as consultant to many schools and colleges, Ebenezer has released his book called A Journey in Leadership where he shares stories about the highs and lows of his life, the changes he has brought about and more.

Speaking to CE, he says, “This book is a culmination of everything I’ve seen over the years, including losing my wife at the age of 28. It includes the achievements and tragedies I’ve faced over the years.” The book was launched at a star hotel recently by Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who studied at Cottons during Ebenezer’s term.

Ebenezer started his career as a sub-registrar in 1973 and decided to leave it within a year. “Everyone thought I was making a mistake. I became a lecturer at RC College of Commerce and Management and worked in many capacities till I became the principal at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School in 1993,” he says.

For 13-long years, the educationist served as the principal before retiring in 2006. “It was very rare to be called by the church to become a principal in those times. I was honoured to have received such a call and couldn’t refuse even though I was planning to take up the IAS exams,” says Ebenezer, who has earlier authored Eton of the East and The Walls That Speak.

In 2004, life took a turn for the worse when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which came as a huge shock. “Initially, the doctors told me that I just have a couple of months to live. But thanks to my faith in the divine, willpower, good medication, doctor’s expertise and family support, I was able to fight it. I had to go through a nine-hour surgery where my stomach was removed — even today I can’t eat much,” he says, adding that he also recovered from Covid twice. “Be it my administrative work or personal life, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve them without the help of my support system,” he adds.

The septuagenarian hails from Chamarajanagar and was the youngest of eight children. “I learnt my first alphabet when I was five years old. My family had everything but education was something we lacked. But they encouraged me to study and I became a postgraduate of Mysore University and was awarded a doctorate by the International University, Missouri, USA,” he recalls.

Full of vitality at his age, Ebenezer doesn’t believe in retirement life. He says, “Till I have my health, I want to continue working and help others grow. I love travelling. I was in Goa last week just to unwind and refresh my mind.”