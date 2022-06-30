STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Leading forward

Renowned educationist and retired principal of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, Abraham Ebenezer condenses his experiences spanning 40 years into a 400-page book

Published: 30th June 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the world of education, Abraham Ebenezer is a familiar name. Now, as consultant to many schools and colleges, Ebenezer has released his book called A Journey in Leadership where he shares stories about the highs and lows of his life, the changes he has brought about and more.  

Speaking to CE, he says, “This book is a culmination of everything I’ve seen over the years, including losing my wife at the age of 28. It includes the achievements and tragedies I’ve faced over the years.” The book was launched at a star hotel recently by Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who studied at Cottons during Ebenezer’s term.

Ebenezer started his career as a sub-registrar in 1973 and decided to leave it within a year. “Everyone thought I was making a mistake. I became a lecturer at RC College of Commerce and Management and worked in many capacities till I became the principal at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School in 1993,” he says.

For 13-long years, the educationist served as the principal before retiring in 2006. “It was very rare to be called by the church to become a principal in those times. I was honoured to have received such a call and couldn’t refuse even though I was planning to take up the IAS exams,” says Ebenezer, who has earlier authored Eton of the East and The Walls That Speak.

In 2004, life took a turn for the worse when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which came as a huge shock. “Initially, the doctors told me that I just have a couple of months to live. But thanks to my faith in the divine, willpower, good medication, doctor’s expertise and family support, I was able to fight it. I had to go through a nine-hour surgery where my stomach was removed — even today I can’t eat much,” he says, adding that he also recovered from Covid twice. “Be it my administrative work or personal life, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve them without the help of my support system,” he adds. 

The septuagenarian hails from Chamarajanagar and was the youngest of eight children. “I learnt my first alphabet when I was five years old. My family had everything but education was something we lacked. But they encouraged me to study and I became a postgraduate of Mysore University and was awarded a doctorate by the International University, Missouri, USA,” he recalls.

Full of vitality at his age, Ebenezer doesn’t believe in retirement life. He says, “Till I have my health, I want to continue working and help others grow. I love travelling. I was in Goa last week just to unwind and refresh my mind.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp