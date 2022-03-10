STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt to expedite Bengaluru Suburban Rail project

Published: 10th March 2022 05:57 AM

An artist's impression of a revamped suburban railway station in Bengaluru

An artist's impression of a revamped suburban railway station in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infrastructure Development and Housing Minister V Somanna on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that the government will expedite the process to start work on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project.

Somanna said the project was approved by the Centre in October 2020 and the process has been initiated to take up the project in four corridors — Bengaluru City to Yelahanka to Devanahalli (41.40 km), Baiyappanhalli to Chikbanavara (25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (35.52 km) and Heelalige to Rajanakunte (46.24 km). 

The minister said there was some delay in starting the work and they are trying to expedite it.  A tender has been called for the second corridor and a foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon by inviting the Prime Minister.  

Land records at doorstep
Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Saturday that revenue documents, including land records, caste and income certificates, will be delivered at the houses of 45 lakh farmers. 

Fake certificates
Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed demanded stern action against the sale of fake marks cards of many universities in the state for Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

