Flight from Bengaluru diverted to Odisha, passenger dies

BENGALURU: An AirAsia India flight, carrying 169 passengers from Bengaluru to Kolkata, had to be diverted to Bhubaneswar mid-way after a 33-year-old male passenger developed health issues onboard. He was rushed to a hospital after the flight reached the airport and was declared brought dead.

Flight No I5 2472 took off at 6.20 am from Bengaluru. Taimur Ali Khan, a native of Medinipur in West Bengal, had reportedly told the crew during the journey that he was unwell. The flight was immediately diverted to the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Doctors at Capital Hospital at Bhubaneshwar, where he was taken, pronounced him dead.

According to a source, Khan had come to Bengaluru for treatment for a health condition and was on his way to his hometown. An airline spokesperson in a statement said, “AirAsia India reported that a guest scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Kolkata on board I5 2472 on Sunday, 13th March, reported unwell during the flight. Medical attention was provided by the airline crew and the flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar. The guest was rushed to hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.”

“AirAsia India offers condolences to the guest’s family and is providing them with assistance,” the statement added. Of the total passengers who began their trip, only 164 passengers opted to take the flight from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata. It landed there by 10.16 am.

Another flight diverted to KIA

A Chennai to Jaipur AirAsia flight (15-1228) was diverted to Bengaluru on Saturday morning, due to a minor technical issue. A spokesperson said, “The aircraft will go through necessary inspections before being released for operations.”