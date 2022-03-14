STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flight from Bengaluru diverted to Odisha, passenger dies

Flight No I5 2472 took off at 6.20 am from Bengaluru. Taimur Ali Khan, a native of Medinipur in West Bengal, had reportedly told the crew during the journey that he was unwell.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An AirAsia India flight, carrying 169 passengers from Bengaluru to Kolkata, had to be diverted to Bhubaneswar mid-way after a 33-year-old male passenger developed health issues onboard. He was rushed to a hospital after the flight reached the airport and was declared brought dead. 

Flight No I5 2472 took off at 6.20 am from Bengaluru. Taimur Ali Khan, a native of Medinipur in West Bengal, had reportedly told the crew during the journey that he was unwell. The flight was immediately diverted to the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Doctors at Capital Hospital at Bhubaneshwar, where he was taken, pronounced him dead. 

According to a source, Khan had come to Bengaluru for treatment for a health condition and was on his way to his hometown.  An airline spokesperson in a statement said, “AirAsia India reported that a guest scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Kolkata on board I5 2472 on Sunday, 13th March, reported unwell during the flight. Medical attention was provided by the airline crew and the flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar. The guest was rushed to hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.” 

“AirAsia India offers condolences to the guest’s family and is providing them with assistance,” the statement added.  Of the total passengers who began their trip, only 164 passengers opted to take the flight from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata. It landed there by 10.16 am.

Another flight diverted to KIA
A Chennai to Jaipur AirAsia flight (15-1228) was diverted to Bengaluru on Saturday morning, due to a minor technical issue. A spokesperson said, “The aircraft will go through necessary inspections before being released for operations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Asia AirAsia Flight
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp