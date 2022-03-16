After 19 years, Anjanapura Layout to get 80-ft road

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) said it would be building an 80-ft road passing via its Anjanapura Layout, where sites were allotted 19 years ago. The decision comes following repeated demands from site allottees and political pressure also played a role.A senior BDA official told TNIE, “The 6.8-km road will be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore. It will be a four-lane extending from Kanakapura Road to Gottigere via Anjanapura Layout. Tenders will be floated within a month.”

Explaining the delay, the official said, “We had decided to build it in August 2020. But BDA was in poor shape financially. Our position has improved now after sale of many sites. Now, we have the resources to ready the road which will be of the standards of National Highways.”

Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, who met the BDA Commissioner and other top officials along with Anjanapura residents said, “The road will definitely be in place. I have been assured that tenders will be floated in a fortnight after the Ganesh Chaturti. Until the work begins, I will do what I can within my capacity to make the road motorable.”

Anjanapura Further Extension Residents Welfare Association president P Sampath Kumar was relieved over the decision. “I am also the owner of a 40x60 sq feet site in the layout comprising nearly 8,000 site allottees. Only around 500 owners have built houses due to very poor infrastructure here,” he explained.

Residents of the ninth, 10th and 11th Blocks do not have roads, Cauvery drinking water or underground drainage connection. The Anjanapura LBS Nagar Residents Welfare Association lamented to TNIE in a letter that both BDA and BWSSB have landed residents in a precarious situation for bu­y­ing BDA sites as well as bu­il­ding houses in the Layout.