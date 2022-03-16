STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After 19 years, Anjanapura Layout to get 80-ft road

Anjanapura Further Extension Residents Welfare Association president P Sampath Kumar was relieved over the decision.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Accordingly, NHAI prepared a detailed project report in 2019 and invited bids for widening the ECR to four-lane in two packages.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) said it would be building an 80-ft road passing via its Anjanapura Layout, where sites were allotted 19 years ago. The decision comes following repeated demands from site allottees and political pressure also played a role.A senior BDA official told TNIE, “The 6.8-km road will be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore. It will be a four-lane extending from Kanakapura Road to Gottigere via Anjanapura Layout. Tenders will be floated within a month.” 

Explaining the delay, the official said, “We had decided to build it in August 2020. But BDA was in poor shape financially. Our position has improved now after sale of many sites. Now, we have the resources to ready the road which will be of the standards of National Highways.”

Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, who met the BDA Commissioner and other top officials along with Anjanapura residents said, “The road will definitely be in place. I have been assured that tenders will be floated in a fortnight after the Ganesh Chaturti. Until the work begins, I will do what I can within my capacity to make the road motorable.”

Anjanapura Further Extension Residents Welfare Association president P Sampath Kumar was relieved over the decision. “I am also the owner of a 40x60 sq feet site in the layout comprising nearly 8,000 site allottees. Only around 500 owners have built houses due to very poor infrastructure here,” he explained. 

Residents of the ninth, 10th and 11th Blocks do not have roads, Cauvery drinking water or underground drainage connection. The Anjanapura LBS Nagar Residents Welfare Association lamented to TNIE in a letter that both BDA and BWSSB have landed residents in a precarious situation for bu­y­ing BDA sites as well as bu­il­ding houses in the Layout.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp