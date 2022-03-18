Jan Shatabdi Express stops for over two hours due to glitch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-Hubballi Jan Shatabdi Express with around 2,000 passengers on board suffered an engine breakdown mid-way between Golhalli and Dodbele railway stations in Nelamangala on Thursday around 6.40 am. The diesel loco had to be changed and the train finally departed 2.20 hours later.

“The diesel engine of train no. 12079 developed problems and failed to start despite repeated efforts by the loco-pilot. Two relief vehicles were rushed to the spot and they pulled the train up to Dodbele by 8.20 am. The engine was replaced and the train departed at 8.59 am.”

Trains along this route suffered delays. However, Bengaluru Division authorities failed to give any inputs on the trains which were delayed. According to CPROfficer, South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde, “The locomotive developed a technical glitch near Dodbele.

The LP attempted troubleshooting. Since it could not be resolved quickly, he sought another engine which was promptly arranged.” The cause of glitch will be probed, he added.