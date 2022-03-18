STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ticket gate hits child at Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro station 

She burst out crying, and had to be pacified by her mother and Metro staffers. One of the staffers opened the access gate reserved for staffers and emergency purposes, to let the girl pass. 

Published: 18th March 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

A long queue in front of the AFC gate at the scene of the incident

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident at Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station, a six-year-old girl was hit on the chest by the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates just as she moved through them. Around 7pm, Ashika was returning from Baiyappanahalli to Rajarajeshwari Nagar with her parents and a family member, who crossed the gate. When Ashika followed her, the flaps closed, hitting her. 

She burst out crying, and had to be pacified by her mother and Metro staffers. One of the staffers opened the access gate reserved for staffers and emergency purposes, to let the girl pass. The attempt by a few commuters to bypass the 3-ft ticket rule for children is cited by Metro officials as a possible reason for the accident.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has a rule that a ticket is compulsory for children above the height of 3 feet. There are markers highlighting the specific height at ticketing counters at all stations. “There is a possibility that the family did not buy a ticket for the child, who is clearly above 3 feet in height. The kid was made to quickly cross the gate after the adult, but the gates closed,” a senior 
official explained. 

Many parents carry their children on their shoulders when crossing the AFC gates, said another official. “The reason for this could be tailgating, where a person rushes along with another through the entry and exit gates to avoid paying for a ticket,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp