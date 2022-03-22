BDA calls tenders for Karanth Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday finally called tenders to the tune of Rs 1,865.34 crore for Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout. The tenders have been awarded in the form of nine separate contracts for the nine sectors in the layout.

The layout will be BDA’s second biggest, and 28,000 sites will be readied on 3,546 acres and 12 guntas. It will extend across 17 villages, between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta.

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda told TNIE that the tender covers formation of sites, construction of roads, roadside drains, water supply, underground drainage, cross drainage works, storm water drains, rain water harvesting and electrical works in each of the sectors, with an 11-month period given after the work order is issued.

The cost of the contracts ranges between Rs 147.98 crore and Rs 274.87 crore. The last date for submission of tenders is April 25, said the tender document released on Monday. BDA has periodically demolished illegal buildings which have come up on the layout.