Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: L&T is lowest bidder for Mallige line

L&T had quoted Rs 849.97 crore to carry out civil works for the line, over Rs 350 crore less than the next bidder

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Larsen & Toubro Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for the first stretch of the Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) in the financial tender which was opened on Monday. The Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) had issued tenders for the 25.01-km Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara Line (Mallige line) on November 23 last year.

L&T had quoted Rs 849.97 crore to carry out civil works for the line, over Rs 350 crore less than the next bidder. Three concerns had qualified in the technical bids opened on March 3.

K-RIDE Managing Director Amit Garg confirmed the development. "L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder. However, it has not been finalised yet as the award of contract still has to be okayed by our Tender Approval Committee. It could take two to three weeks for this."

It has been learnt that the second bidder Afcons Infrastructure had quoted Rs 1219.71 crore while NCC had bid for 1582.86 crore. The tender has been called for construction of an 8-km elevated viaduct (the structure on which rails are laid), Road Under Bridges, Road Over Bridges, drains, utility diversions and retaining wall. Infrastructural works between Beniganahalli and Chikkabanavara except station buildings are also covered.

"We will start calling for tenders for the remaining corridors of the 148.17 km project with Heelalige-Rajanakunte corridor next in line. Station buildings for the Chikkabanavara line too will be called for shortly," Garg said. KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli and Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield are the other two corridors.

