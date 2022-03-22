Doubling work puts 16 trains off schedule

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 16 trains will be cancelled, six trains partially cancelled, and 14 trains diverted from Tuesday (March 22) till March 29, owing to doubling work which will be undertaken between Hindupur and Penukonda in Bengaluru Railway Division, it has been announced.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Anup Dayanand Sadhu, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services) said SMSs had been sent to all passengers who had booked tickets on these trains indicating the status.

“Constant announcements are being made at stations en route to inform passengers about it and additional catering facilities will be provided on the trains running on diverted routes to meet the needs of the passengers. Refund for fully cancelled and partially cancelled trains will be done as per rules,” he said.

Among the trains that stand fully cancelled are Bengaluru Cantonment-Dharmavaram MEMU and its return train, Secunderabad-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express and its return train, Udyan Daily Express between KSR Bengaluru and CST (Mumbai) in both directions.