Potholes killed seven in five months in Bengaluru: Congress MLC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the Zero Hour, Congress MLC UB Venkatesh raised the issue of pothole deaths in Bengaluru city and claimed that seven deaths were reported in five months. He pointed out that the recent CAG report had also exposed the deplorable condition of the roads including some highways.

“As per the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, every main road has 19-20 potholes that could be fatal for commuters. Though the government spends crores on roads, it will be damaged due to rain. The government should focus more on road management,” Venkatesh said.

Meanwhile, JDS MLC Ramesh Gowda said the terrible condition of stormwater drains had claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl on Monday, as she was unable to use the subway near Hebbal as it was inundated due to rain.

Welfare committee for transgenders

Women and Child Development minister Achar Halappa said the government will establish a committee for the welfare of transgenders. Replying to a question from BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty, he said a survey will be conducted to know the exact number of gender minorities in the state.