STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes killed seven in five months in Bengaluru: Congress MLC

Women and Child Development minister Achar Halappa said the government will establish a committee for the welfare of transgenders.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the Zero Hour, Congress MLC UB Venkatesh raised the issue of pothole deaths in Bengaluru city and claimed that seven deaths were reported in five months. He pointed out that the recent CAG report had also exposed the deplorable condition of the roads including some highways.

“As per the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, every main road has 19-20 potholes that could be fatal for commuters. Though the government spends crores on roads, it will be damaged due to rain. The government should focus more on road management,” Venkatesh said.

Meanwhile, JDS MLC Ramesh Gowda said the terrible condition of stormwater drains had claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl on Monday, as she was unable to use the subway near Hebbal as it was inundated due to rain.

Welfare committee for transgenders

Women and Child Development minister Achar Halappa said the government will establish a committee for the welfare of transgenders. Replying to a question from BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty, he said a survey will be conducted to know the exact number of gender minorities in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Potholes road accident
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp