Tender for Hebbal flyover to be floated in April: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to reduce burden on the existing Hebbal flyover that connects Kempegowda International Airport and Bengaluru North, the State government, which is expected to finalise the design, will float a tender in April, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai said that the traffic load on Mekri Circle, after the construction of underpass, was shifted to Hebbal. “We have almost finalised the design and it is in public domain for opinion. There are many stake holders for this project including BDA, BMRCL, BBMP and others. Once we get the opinion, we will float a tender in April,” he said.

BMRCL has estimated the cost to be Rs 244 crore, he said. “Funding will not be an issue, we will do it,” he assured. The CM was replying to Byatarayanapura MLA and Congress leader Krishna Byregowda who raised the issue of Hebbal flyover and said that it was constructed during the Congress regime, 20 years ago. But over the last few years, with the airport coming up and rapid development of Bengaluru North, has resulted in traffic snarl of around 30-45 minutes which is causing inconvenience to many.

In 2018 during the coalition government, he said, they had kept Rs 80 crore aside under the CM’s Nagarottana scheme for widening the flyover which was stopped as BMRCL proposed a metro line to the airport. “In the last three years, government is only focusing on re-design which has now been approved, but no progress,” he said.