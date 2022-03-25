STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Case against Bescom officials for transformer blast that killed two

Jnanabharathi police on Thursday filed a case against Bescom officials for alleged negligence after a 52-year-old man and his daughter died due to transformer explosion.

Published: 25th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jnanabharathi police on Thursday filed a case against Bescom officials for alleged negligence after a 52-year-old man and his daughter died due to transformer explosion. The incident took place in Jnanabharathi on Wednesday evening and Shivakumar, a security guard and his daughter, Chaitanya, 18, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital late night. 

The police issued a notice to the authorities concerned to take legal action based on a complaint filed by an elder brother of Shivakumar, Papanna. The duo had sustained severe burn injuries in the mishap, a senior police officer said, and were shifted to Victoria Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Shivakumar was returning home on his scooter with his daughter riding pillion. They were residents of Manganahalli. The transformer installed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) exploded into a ball of fire spilling oil all around. The scooter was completely gutted in the mishap and the passers-by rushed the injured to the hospital. 

Shivakumar had reportedly gone to Nagarabahvi to book a convention hall for Chaitanya’s engagement which was scheduled in the first week of April. The blast, Bescom officials said occurred due to a technical snag, when they were passing through the main road. A team is investigating the incident to submit a report to senior officials. 

Negligence led to blast, admits minister 
Bengaluru: Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar admitted that negligence in attending to complaints led to explosion of a transformer, which claimed the life of a father and daughter near Manganahalli Bridge on Wednesday. The issue was discussed in both the legislative assembly and council. The minister replied that a preliminary probe had revealed that Bescom had received an alert at 12.50pm, but the complaint was not attended to. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bescom
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp