Bosch donates oxygen plant to Baptist Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bosch partnered with Bangalore Baptist Hospital (BBH) to set up an on-site oxygen generation plant to meet the current oxygen demand of the hospital and prepare for future exigencies.

The oxygen generation unit has been installed at the new Women and Children’s healthcare and Research centre of BBH. It works on VSA (Vacuum Swing Adsorption) technology, which is eco-friendly, with an assured oxygen purity of medical standards, lower energy consumption, and maintenance costs compared to the PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) technology. The neonatal care and pediatric ICU units function here.

According to a release by BBH, in three months, 1,112 people have benefitted from this facility. “Being self-reliant with our oxygen demand is a matter of both confidence and comfort. We are grateful to Bosch for this generous gift which will benefit many critical patients,” said Dr Spurgeon R, Director (CEO) of BBH at the dedication ceremony.

Jacob Peter, Senior Vice President of Bosch Global Software Tech. Pvt. Ltd, Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way and senior leadership of BBH were present during the event. Bosch decided to partner with BBH to upgrade healthcare infrastructure by setting up an oxygen plant of capacity 720Sm3/day.