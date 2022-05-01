Hot, hotter but no heat wave yet in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Many parts of India are searing in the heat wave condition. While many districts of Karnataka are recording maximum temperatures 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal, weathermen state there is no heat wave. Bengaluru on Friday (April 29) recorded a maximum of 36.7 degrees Celsius.

According to officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD), for Bengaluru, this is the highest temperature in April , this year. On Friday HAL Airport and Kempegowda International Airport had recorded maximums of 36.5 and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum ever recorded in Bengaluru has been 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016. on April 1, 2021 the city had recorded a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius. On April 30, 2022, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru city was 34.8. At HAL and international airports it was 35 and 35.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. IMD officials said: “There is no heat wave threat as most parts of Karnataka experienced periodic scattered rainfall.

This rain is because of local conventions which does not drastically reduce the temperatures but helps in bringing it to near normal.” Citing the example of Chennai, the official said that the temperature soars to 39 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, but the sea breeze helps.

In Bengaluru, as the temperature crosses 35 degrees Celsius, it becomes uncomfortable because of the increased concretisation and lack of green cover. The green house gas emissions are so high that they are forming an envelope and not helping the long wave radiation from the Earth’s surface. Due to this, the minimum temperatures are also high by 1.1 degrees Celsius.