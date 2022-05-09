STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Known in the EDM industry, this Bengaluru-based DJ is out with his maiden album

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Kunaal  Gurbaxani entered the music industry about a decade ago. Popularly known by his stage name, Gurbax, he picked up his love for electronic music when he moved to Atlanta from Bengaluru in 2006. Recently, he released his maiden album ‘Rebirth’, a futuristic eight-track compilation. He was recently in the city to perform at The Lalit Ashok hotel.

“The music scene in Bengaluru has changed tremendously. From having curfews and only limited venues to perform, the city now has a variety of spaces to perform at,” says the DJ and producer. For the album, he collaborated with singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, bass music heavyweight NDS, songwriter and artist Mayila, Amsterdambased producer and future-bass pioneer GANZ, Las Vegasbased rap duo Gold Lemonade and LA-based singer Devesh Dayal. With his new tracks, he points out that he’s exploring some new-age experimental sounds.

Kunaal Gurbaxani

“I was a little kid eight years ago who just had a liking towards music but didn’t really know it could have an audience one day. I would sit at my home in Bengaluru and mix music. Fast-forward to 2022, I feel like that little kid again who is creating music but the only difference is that there’s now an audience I know who wants to hear my tracks,” Gurbax says.

Over the years, he has shared the stage with the likes of Diplo, Above & Beyond, Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Wiz Khalifa and Troyboi. He has gathered over 50 million+ plays on YouTube alone, hit number one on the Indian iTunes Electronic Music Charts, and played almost every major Indian music festival stage. “It took me about eight years to release my first album. I definitely have goals to bring out more and I hope to get working on it soon,” he says about his future plans, adding that he’s looking forward to visiting the city again soon.

