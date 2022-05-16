Transgender stabbed to death, accused hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old transgender was stabbed to death by her male friend in a lodge over a financial dispute on Friday night. The accused sustained grievous injuries after the victim stabbed him back. The deceased Sanjana, was a native of Kalaburagi, who was residing in Katriguppe. The condition of the accused Ankith, 32, is serious, police said.

A senior police officer said that around 10.45 pm, Sanjana along with two male friends had come to the lodge and after a while they were embroiled in a fight over a financial dispute. Ankith, who is from West Bengal along with his friend Anand attacked Sanjana in a fit of rage with a knife repeatedly.

In a bid of escape, Sanjana snatched the knife and stabbed Ankith. The lodge staff, alerted by the screaming, rushed both the injured to Victoria Hospital where Sanjana succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Cottonpet police have arrested Anand. Ankith and Anand work in a canteen in a private hospital.