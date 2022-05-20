Hoax bomb threat at Kempegowda International Airport; police investigating

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police control room on Friday morning received a bomb threat call around 3 am by an unidentified caller stating that a bomb has been planted at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The police authorities then informed the security agencies at the airport. After a thorough check for over two hours, the threat call was found to be a hoax.

"Today early morning a bomb threat call was received by the Control room. It is being verified by police," Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East said.

The police are tracing the accused through the phone number from which the call was made. Further investigations are on.