STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hoax bomb threat at Kempegowda International Airport; police investigating

After a thorough check for over two hours, the threat call was found to be a hoax.

Published: 20th May 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police control room on Friday morning received a bomb threat call around 3 am by an unidentified caller stating that a bomb has been planted at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The police authorities then informed the security agencies at the airport. After a thorough check for over two hours, the threat call was found to be a hoax.

"Today early morning a bomb threat call was received by the Control room. It is being verified by police," Anoop Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East said.

The police are tracing the accused through the phone number from which the call was made.  Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Bomb Hoax
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp