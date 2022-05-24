STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Express trains to begin ops from Sir MV Terminal

As on date, the pitline of the new terminal and its tracks were used to bring over trains from other congested railway stations for stationary purposes.

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bowing to public pressure on the non-utilisation of the newly built Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal, Baiyappanahalli (SMVB), the South Western Railway Zone has decided to shift operations of three pairs of trains from Banaswadi Railway Station to the new terminal on different dates beginning June 6. According to a communication sent by SWR to numerous department heads, the trains that will operate from SMVB are: Triweekly Express pair: SMVB-Ernakulam (Train no. 12684) from June 6 and Ernakulam- SMVB (Train no. 12683) from June 8; Bi-weekly Express pair: Banaswadi-Kochuveli (Train no. 16320) from June 10 and Kochuveli-SMVB (Train no. 16319) from June 11 and the Weekly Express pair: SMVBPatna (Train no. 22354) from June 12 and Patna-SMVB (Train no. 22353) from June 16.

The originating and terminating timings at SMVB remain the same as it was in Banaswadi, the communication said. As on date, the pitline of the new terminal and its tracks were used to bring over trains from other congested railway stations for stationary purposes.

