Bengaluru startup offers private dining experience with favourite food

Anila Kurian

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite restaurants bourgeoning in the city, Bengalureans are looking for more and more creative spaces to dine privately these days. They are booking homes which offer a space in the house (terrace or balcony) to spend a few hours, or even hiring small restaurants on the outskirts of the city for a private dining experience.

Started four months ago, Thinnai offers a private dining experience where you can order your favourite food, bring your own booze and chill at one of the private homes decked up for you.

According to founder and CEO Aravinth Prabu, they get 70 to 80 enquiries on a daily day through Instagram and WhatsApp about this. "We have a few homes across the city that have tied up with us and they rent out a part of their homes (either their terrace or balcony space) where people can dine at their convenience," he says.

The hosts give them the time and space except if their patrons require some assistance. "Not more than eight guests are allowed as it’s also someone’s home. The decorations they have put up will also remain unless and until the host themselves want to modify it. This year, guests will get the private space they want and the hosts will also be remunerated for the space rented," he says, adding that there was a guest who even hired a balcony to catch up on his reading.

Giving a luscious view of the greenery is Lakehouse, next to Rachenahalli Lake, Hebbal, which is a garden restaurant in an intimate open-air setting. It is Arjun Ramamurthy’s private property with the garden space now being utilised for a private dining setup.

"We host birthdays and gatherings for those who book prior with us. Even if it’s just two people who want to dine in, we close the space for a private experience. Guests can book the place for lunch or dinner and we offer a five-course gourmet meal as well," he explains, adding that some top celebrities have also dined at the space without having to worry about the intrusion of fans.

Taking it a notch higher is Farmhouse Social located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It's a 2.5-acre property which can accommodate up to 300 guests. Owner Vivek Joseph highlights that they are planning to open another space soon which will house only upto 50 guests.

"The current space we have is even used for intimate weddings. But we do see a good number of birthdays and bachelorette parties being held where we can either help them with caterers or they bring their own food," says Joseph, adding that weekends are usually booked out for smaller gatherings, while smaller gatherings are held on weekdays.