BBMP to penalise contractors for lack of safety for workers

BENGALURU: A day after the storm water drain collapse in Girinagar in Bengaluru South, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the injured labourers’ hospital bill will have to be paid by the contractor. He also asked the chief engineer to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against the contractor for damaging the BBMP’s image.

“The workers are out of hospital, and only one has serious injuries, but action will be taken against the engineers and contractors. BBMP does not intend to send all contractors to jail, but if anyone is found guilty of playing with the life of labourers, they will be dealt with by law,” Girinath said.

With the weather department indicating an early monsoon, the commissioner said over 10,000 potholes have been found, and will be fixed. With the city marooned last week, he said tenders have been cleared and work will be taken up on storm water drains. “We will begin work in 7 to 10 days and in a month’s time, silt will be cleared. Contractors will be set a target,” he said.

With the Supreme Court giving the go-ahead for BBMP polls, the Palike has started renovating the Council building at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The building earlier had a seating capacity of 270, including 198 elected members. It’s capacity will now be 364, to seat corporators, MLAs MPs and MLCs from BBMP.

Girinath said the delimitation of wards is completed, and reservation for OBCs will be left to the government. “In the next two days, draft rules will be sent to the government. Later, objections will be called and 15 days’ time given to the public,” he opined.

BBMP DECENTRALISES POWERS

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday signed orders for decentralising powers from the zonal and chief commissioner to the section heads and chief engineers for better and faster execution of works. In the order, Girinath says that while zonal commissioners’ approval will be required for administrative and executive works, department heads can issue orders for revenue management, health, town planning, solid waste management, education, horticulture and forest works after going through the technical details.